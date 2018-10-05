These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers; 520-6387.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller Country Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.