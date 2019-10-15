These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing and household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Flying Horse Foundation — Volunteers needed to help underserved, at-risk youth go through equine-assisted learning program; info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
