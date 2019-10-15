help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing and household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

• Flying Horse Foundation — Volunteers needed to help underserved, at-risk youth go through equine-assisted learning program; info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.

Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

