These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Crossfire Ministries Volunteer Job Fair — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 2120 E. La Salle St. Registration: 359-6015, volunteer@crossfire.org.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people, cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need adult volunteers for internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serve the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items, 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs, needproject.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed, 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities, pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers, silverkey.org.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law, 475-7815.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence, 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care, 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.