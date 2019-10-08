help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

Crossfire Ministries Volunteer Job Fair — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 2120 E. La Salle St. Registration: 359-6015, volunteer@crossfire.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people, cmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need adult volunteers for internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serve the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items, 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs, needproject.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed, 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities, pikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers, silverkey.org.

Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law, 475-7815.

Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence, 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care, 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

