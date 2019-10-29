These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work; Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.
