These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.

• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller Country Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, pptrc.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.

• Salvation Army — Volunteer to help teach financial literacy, social skills and/or parenting classes; 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

