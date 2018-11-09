These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help with equine-assisted therapy for people with disabilities; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Life Services — Volunteer to help with child care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
