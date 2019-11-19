These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
