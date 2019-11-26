These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Flying Horse Foundation — Volunteers needed to assist underserved, at-risk youth go through equine- assisted learning program; info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partners inhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Food bank, front desk, thrift store and driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.