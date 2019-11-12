These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Dudes and Brews CASA Info Hour — Learn how you can advocate for a boy in the Pikes Peak region, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: brittanyw@casappr.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeak habitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksf colorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.