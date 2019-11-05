These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work; Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springs rescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine- assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
