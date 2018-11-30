These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support of Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.