These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Sports Corp — Volunteers needed June 21-23 for the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4op4wtr.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
