These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
Email listings@gazette.com.