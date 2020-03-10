help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• Finding Our Voices — Volunteers needed for April art exhibit; findingourvoicescs.org/contact.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed to serve the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfire ministries.org.

• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Discover Goodwill — Volunteers needed to assist people with disabilities, seniors and in retail stores. Contact Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermy goodwill.org.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse-handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.

• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.

• Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs volunteers for front desk, tour guides, maintenance and events; Loretta Howden, 488-0880.

