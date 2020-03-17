help-hands

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 800-367-9723.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

Ecumenical Social Ministriesecusocmin.org.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.

Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.

Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.

International Student Exchange — 800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.

Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

