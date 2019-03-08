help-hands
Caption +

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Show MoreShow Less

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.

• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments