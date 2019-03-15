help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.

• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.

• Salvation Army — Volunteer to help teach financial literacy, social skills and/or parenting classes; 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

