These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — Volunteer to help teach financial literacy, social skills and/or parenting classes; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
