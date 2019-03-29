These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about town needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine- assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — Greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
