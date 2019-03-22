These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller Country Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.