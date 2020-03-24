These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• International Student Exchange — 800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/ colorado.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partners inhousing.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
