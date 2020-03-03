help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.

Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work; Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.

SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Services — Food bank, front desk, thrift store and driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.

Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments