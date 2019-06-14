help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Volunteer Information Session — Learn how you can advocate for abused children, June 26, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 418 S. Weber St.; casappr.org.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.

