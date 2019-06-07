These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Discover Goodwill — Volunteers needed to assist people with disabilities, seniors and in retail stores. Contact Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
Email items to listings@gazette.com.