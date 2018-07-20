These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Labor Day Lift Off — Volunteers needed Sept. 1-3. Registration for balloon crew: tinyurl.com/hr8f723. Registration for event volunteers: tinyurl.com/y83bm3pf.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and POST-certified agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed in all departments; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, pptrc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — CDL and regular drivers needed; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
•Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build Home; 475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
