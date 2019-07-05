These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Isaac Ring, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• United Students Student Exchange — Susan, 238-6402.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.