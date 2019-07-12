help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.

• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

