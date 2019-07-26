These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.