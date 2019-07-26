help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Ecumenical Social Ministriesecusocmin.org.

• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.

