These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Backpack Bash — Volunteers needed Aug. 5-10 to help with backpack supply drive and giveaway event. Register: tinyurl.com/yxzn8cft.
• The Sports Corp — Volunteers needed Aug. 8-11 for USA Cycling Masters National Championship. Register: tinyurl.com/yxa4aqbk and Aug. 10 for The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, Register tinyurl.com/jbor47j.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Discover Goodwill — Volunteers needed to assist people with disabilities, seniors and in retail stores. Contact Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
