HELPING HANDS
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• CASA Volunteer Informational Session — Learn how you can make a lifelong difference in the lives of abused and neglected children, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 418 S. Weber St. Registration: uriko@casappr.org.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed to serve the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Food bank, front desk, thrift store and driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs volunteers for front desk, tour guides, maintenance and events; Loretta Howden, 488-0880.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.