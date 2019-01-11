These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Orientation — 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 22, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 302; Kristian DePue, kristiand@biglittlecolorado.org.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.