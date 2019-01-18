help-hands
Caption +

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Show MoreShow Less

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.

• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments