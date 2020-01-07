These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
