These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Flying Horse Foundation — Volunteers needed to assist underserved, at-risk youth go through equine- assisted learning program; info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
wPikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.