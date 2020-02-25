These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to distribute emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — Volunteers needed to help underserved, at-risk youth go through equine- assisted learning program; info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual assault cases; 636-2460.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.