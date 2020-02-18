help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.

Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.

Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.

International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments