These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.