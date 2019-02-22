help-hands
Caption +

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Show MoreShow Less

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.

• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.

• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.

• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

Email listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments