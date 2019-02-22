These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
