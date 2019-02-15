help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.

• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.

