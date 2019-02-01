help-hands
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.

• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563..

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.

• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.

• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.

• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.

• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.

• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

