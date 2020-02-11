These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenous ministries.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springs rescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine- assisted therapy. Horse-handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• TESSA — Help domestic-violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs volunteers for front desk, tour guides, maintenance and events; Loretta Howden, 488-0880.
