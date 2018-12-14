help-hands
 These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.

• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.

• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.

• Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

