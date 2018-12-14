These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

