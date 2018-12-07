help-hands
Caption +

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Show MoreShow Less

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.

• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.

• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments