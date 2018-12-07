These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
