These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Sports Corp — Volunteers needed Aug. 31-Sept. 2 for Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Registration: coloradospringslabordayliftoff .com.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat .org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springs rescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.