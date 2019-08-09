These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• CASA Volunteer Informational Hour — Learn how you can make a lifelong difference in the lives of abused and neglected children, noon-1 p.m. Aug. 27 or Oct. 2, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 418 S. Weber St.; 447-9898; casappr.org/volunteer- colorado-springs. Registration: urikos@casappr.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature centers; 520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services —Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/ colorado.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Isaac Ring, 471-1814, rmhcsouthern colorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• United Students Student Exchange — Susan, 238-6402.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
