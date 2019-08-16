help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak United Wayppunitedway.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.

Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

