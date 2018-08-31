These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; sistercitycs.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers; 520-6387.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, pptrc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.