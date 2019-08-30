help-hands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.

Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.

Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.

Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.

Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments