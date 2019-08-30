These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.
