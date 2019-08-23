help-hands
Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

The Sports Corp — Volunteers needed Sept. 13-16 for Rocky Mountain State Games Figure Skating. Registration: tinyurl.com/y69gmqnb.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

