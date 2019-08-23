These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• The Sports Corp — Volunteers needed Sept. 13-16 for Rocky Mountain State Games Figure Skating. Registration: tinyurl.com/y69gmqnb.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed for kitchen assistance; mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
