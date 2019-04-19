These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• CanCare Colorado Springs — Survivor by Your Side, Cancer Survivors and Caregivers, volunteer training class, 2-6:30 p.m. May 3 and 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. May 4, Brookdale Skyline, 2365 Patriot Heights. Attendance both days required; Emily, 641-6900.
• Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum — Applications accepted through May 4 for the summer 2019 Junior Docent Program, for students entering grades 6-12.; cspm.org/junior-docent-program.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
