• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
