Music/Stage/Art

SUNDAY

”Common Ground” — Parish House Baroque, 3-4 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; parishhousebaroque.org/2019-2020-season.

Classes/Workshop

SEPT. 29

Woman’s Story Program — The Ladder of the Beatitudes Rung by Rung, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View. Registration: 1-808-223-7214.

NOV. 22

Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

Conferences/Retreats

OCT. 14-16

The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.

Miscellaneous

THURSDAY

Faces of Dignity Fundraising Dinner — To benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, 5:30-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Tickets: ecusocmin.org.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1

Rosh Hashanah Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.

OCT. 6

Pet Lovers Fair — Vendors, food truck and more, 2-4 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, United Church of Christ, 315 Lake Ave., free admission; 473-1807, acubbage@broadmoorchurch.org.

OCT. 8-9

Yom Kippur Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.

OCT. 13-21

Sukkot and Holiday Events — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.

Events are free unless noted. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

