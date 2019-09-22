Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
”Common Ground” — Parish House Baroque, 3-4 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; parishhousebaroque.org/2019-2020-season.
Classes/Workshop
SEPT. 29
Woman’s Story Program — The Ladder of the Beatitudes Rung by Rung, 1:30-3:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 2650 Parish View. Registration: 1-808-223-7214.
NOV. 22
Lost Scriptures of the Bible: Old Testament and New Testament — 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Conferences/Retreats
OCT. 14-16
The First New Testament: Paul and the Earliest Gospel Traditions — La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Road, $150-$290. Registration: laforet.org/events.
Miscellaneous
THURSDAY
Faces of Dignity Fundraising Dinner — To benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, 5:30-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Tickets: ecusocmin.org.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1
Rosh Hashanah Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
OCT. 6
Pet Lovers Fair — Vendors, food truck and more, 2-4 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, United Church of Christ, 315 Lake Ave., free admission; 473-1807, acubbage@broadmoorchurch.org.
OCT. 8-9
Yom Kippur Services — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
OCT. 13-21
Sukkot and Holiday Events — Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., donations accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y29c5myz.
